Vehicle Catches on Fire After Snowy Roads Lead to Crash Near St. Stephen

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A two-vehicle crash just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning caused a truck to burst into flames, but the drivers were not seriously hurt.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka came upon the crash at the intersection of County Road 2 and 360th Street, just south of the city of St. Stephen. When he arrived, one of the vehicles involved became fully engulfed in flames.

Thirty-six-year oldMatthew Strack of St. Stephen, was driving to work when he was unable to stop at the intersection of County Road 2 due to the snow-covered roads. Thirty-eight-year old Robyn Dibblee, also of St. Stephen, was traveling southbound on County Road 2 when she saw Strack sliding through the stop sign and into the intersection.

Dibblee tried to stop but ended up striking Strack’s vehicle on the passenger side. Strack was able to extricate himself from the vehicle before it burst into flames.

A portion of County Road 2 was temporarily closed while emergency responders and towing cleared the scene.

Both drivers received only minor injuries in the crash.