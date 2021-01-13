Vehicle Collision in Paynesville

By: Taylor Bowden /Assistant News Director

Two drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries in a collision that happened in Paynesville on Monday the 11th.

Paynesville police determined 17-year-old Noah Woelfel of Belgrade was heading east bound on Maple st. when 68-year-old Linda Syverson of Sunburg, heading south bound on Maple, pulled out in front of Woelfel causing the collision.

Syverson was transported to Paynesville Hospital to be treated and no alcohol was involved in this accident.