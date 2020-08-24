Vehicle Collides with ATV on Lake Road in Richmond on Saturday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A two-vehicle crash involving an ATV was reported Saturday morning in Richmond.

Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies say the accident happened just after 8 a.m. on Cedar Island Lake Road.

Seventy-two-year-old Kenneth Gulden of New Ulm was attempting to move his ATV from his shed to his residence, which was located across the road.

Gulden says he did not see any oncoming traffic and began to cross when 58-year-old Robert Waldon of Andover was heading east on Cedar Island Lake Road and struck the rear of the ATV.

Gulden was not wearing a helmet or protective gear and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for further medical treatment.