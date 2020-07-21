Vehicle Crashes Into Ditch on Highway 10 Near Becker

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call about a crashed vehicle on Monday in Becker Township.

Just after 2:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the scene where 39-year-old Bradley Fettig of Minneapolis was found in the ditch on Highway 10.

Twenty-six-year-old Michael Soule of Sartell was behind a tractor which was traveling at slow speeds while pulling a farm trailer. Fettig made contact with Soule, causing him to end up in the ditch.

Fettig was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries