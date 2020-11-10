Vehicle Crashes Into Ditch on Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call about a crashed vehicle on Monday in Sauk Centre Township.

Just after 7:30 a.m. deputies arrived at the scene where 46-year-old Charity Hauglie of Otsego and two 9-year-old passengers were found in the ditch on Interstate 94.

Hauglie was heading east on Interstate-94 when she lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

All three of the individuals were taken to Sauk Centre Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the road condition was wet at the time of the crash.