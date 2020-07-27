Vehicle Crashes On I-94 Near Melrose

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call about a crashed vehicle on Saturday near Melrose.

Just before 1:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the scene where 35-year-old Sonja Tykwinski of Alexandria was found with her vehicle at rest in the lane of traffic.

Tykwinski was heading west on Interstate 94 near Highway 4 when she hit a guardrail on an overpass and then came to rest.

Ambulance transported Tykwinski to CentraCare in Sauk Centre for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.