Vehicle Crashes on I-94 near Monticello Sunday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was injured after losing control of his vehicle on Sunday near Monticello.

The State Patrol reports the accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. when 39-year-old Michael Lavigne of Chicago, Illinois was heading west on Interstate 94.

The Chicago man crashed into the median after losing control of the vehicle.

Lavigne was taken to Monticello Hospital for treatment of his injuries and deputies said no one else was injured in the crash.