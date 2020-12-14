Vehicle Flees Police Three Times in Waite Park

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Waite Park Police encountered a vehicle driving without its lights on and speeding on Friday night.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Division and 10th Ave, but the driver did not stop and fled the officer. The vehicle later traveled east through Waite Park into St. Cloud and then back into Waite Park. At one point the driver could be seen on the wrong side of the road.

Stearns County Deputies set up two separate set of stop sticks which caused the driver to stop two times. Officers negotiated with the driver over the phone for 35 minutes prior to them driving off in the vehicle.

The vehicle finally stopped after striking two squad cars in the McKays parking lot. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Kayla Daily of St. Cloud and was placed into custody.

She was taken to the Stearns County Jail where she was booked for Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle, Assault, DWI, Reckless Driving, Exceeding the Speed Limit and Driving without Lights When Required.

Deputies say no other injuries were reported.