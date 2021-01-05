Vehicle Leaves Road and Strikes Irrigator

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a crashed vehicle on Friday near St. Stephen.

Just after 8:30 a.m. a deputy was on patrol when he located a vehicle crashed in the ditch at 85th Avenue near 440th Street. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time and damage was done to an irrigation system, which was alongside the road.

Deputies later located the driver, 18-year-old man from Rice and was not injured in the crash.