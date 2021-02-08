Vehicle Leaves Road in Monticello Monday Morning

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was injured in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Monticello this morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the accident happened just after 7 a.m. when 57-year-old Travis Mitchell of Brooklyn Park was heading west on Interstate 94.

Deputies say the man left the road to the left, struck cable barriers and then rolled. Snow and icy roads may have been a factor in the crash.

Mitchell was taken to CentraCare Health Monticello for treatment of non-life-threatening injures.