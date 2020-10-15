By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Police responded to a crash on Wednesday of a vehicle that had been rolled over.

40-year-old Brittney Ursell of St. Cloud was heading east on Interstate 94 when she drifted to the left and hit the median under County Road 136.

After hitting the median her pickup truck rolled and left her with non-life threatening injuries. After testing it was found that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Ursell was taken by Mayo ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.