Vehicle Rolls on Highway 71 near Sauk Centre Monday Morning

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call about a crashed vehicle Monday morning, about eight miles north of Sauk Centre.

Just after 7 a.m. deputies arrived at the scene after a vehicle lost control, went off the road and rolled.

Twenty-seven-year-old Katie Blume of Belgrade was heading north on Highway 71 at County Road 28 when she lost control of her vehicle.

Blume was taken to CentraCare Health Sauk Centre for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.