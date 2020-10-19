Vehicle Rolls on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud on Saturday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call about a crashed vehicle Saturday in St. Cloud.

Just after 5 p.m. deputies arrived at the scene after a vehicle rolled while heading on Interstate 94.

Twenty-year-old Jimmy Gochez of Bloomington was heading east on Interstate 94 when he went of the road and rolled multiple times.

Gochez was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.