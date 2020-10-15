Vehicle Rolls on Interstate 94 near Monticello on Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call about a crashed vehicle Wednesday in Silver Creek Township, about 10 miles west of Monticello.

Just before 4:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the scene after a vehicle with two rolled while heading west on Interstate 94.

Thirty-four-year-old Jeremy Whelplay of Shakopee was in the left lane when he went off the road and then over corrected to the right, which caused him to go off the road and roll.Whelplay and 39-year-old Tina Stace of Elbow Lake were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.