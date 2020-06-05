Veterans, Benton Drive Among Roads to Undergo Construction

As is usual with the beginning of summer, road construction season is fully underway in the St. Cloud area.

In St. Cloud, Veterans Drive will be closed down between 12th and 20th Avenues, which is the stretch of road in front of the St. Cloud Armory. This closure will last roughly 1 week and begins on Monday, June 8th. 23rd Avenue South will also be closed in St. Cloud between Division Street and 1st Street South on Tuesday, June 9th for one day.

In Sauk Rapids, Benton Drive will be closed down until the end of September between Summit Avenue and Highway 10. That closure will begin on Monday, June 15th. However, the intersection at Summit Avenue and Benton Drive will remain open and detours will be posted.