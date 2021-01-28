Visitor Policy UPDATES For CENTRACARE Locations

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Starting Thursday, January 28th the visitor policy for CentraCare hospitals, clinics & specialty centers will change as follows.

CentraCare will be allowing one healthy adult visitor at all CentraCare and Carris Health sites and two adult visitors will be allowed for minor patients.

The newer guidelines do not apply to any long-term care facilities and are being implemented due to the strict visitor guidelines that were implemented during the COVID-19 surge we experienced in the fall/early winter.

Visitors must be in healthy condition and not have symptoms of COVID-19.

They ask that any visitors to a CentraCare or Carris Health facility to wear a mask that covers both their nose and mouth. Upon entering the building all visitors will be screened for symptoms and signs of COVID-19.