Volunteers come together to support two nonprofits for Xcel Energy’s Day of Service

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Volunteers came together to support two nonprofits for Xcel Energy’s 14th annual Day of Service on Friday, September 13.

One group of volunteers helped with a few fall clean-up projects at the CentraCare Health Foundation’s Gorecki Guest House in St. Cloud. The Guest House provides short-term housing for families whose loved ones are getting medical treatment.

The fall clean-up projects included washing windows and pruning back bushes and seasonal flowers.

The other group of volunteers were at Paramount Center for the Arts. There they made buttons to give out at Pride in the Park this week to create a welcoming environment for all Minnesotans, especially those of the LGBTQ+ community.

Day of Service was created to honor victims, survivors, and first responders of 9/11, as well as those who work to keep communities and the country safe.