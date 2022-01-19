Vote for KVSC’s Top 88 of 2021

It’s time to select the top albums of the 2021, and we value YOUR opinion and choices! To participate, fill out the official ballot here. You can view the full list of album releases that made the cut here.

**Please vote for your Top 20 albums. If you vote for less than twenty, the votes count less in the long run. Ballots are due at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30th.

Once you’ve settled on your top 20 albums, you can fax your ballot to 320-308-5337 (yes, we still have a fax machine!) or email it to info@kvsc.org, or drop it by the KVSC Studios in the basement of Stewart Hall in Room 27.

The Music Year in Review will air Tuesday, February 1 starting at 7 p.m.

At Your Sound Alternative…Your Music Taste is Counted!