Voting Information and Free Bus for SCSU Students Living in Residence Halls

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University wants to make sure students living in residence halls can vote this upcoming election.

All students living in residence halls will have the chance to register and vote on Tuesday, November 3rd at the Southside Boys & Girls Club.

Free transportation will be provided to and from every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The bus will load on 6th Street between Atwood and Garvey Commons.

To register on Election Day, you must show proof of your name and current address. Click here for what you should bring and here for acceptable ID documents.

For students not living in the residence halls, you can find your polling location here.