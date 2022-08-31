Waite Park Curbside COVID-19 Testing to Close

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

CentraCare is closing its COVID-19 Curbside testing in Waite Park at the end of the day Saturday. Officials say the demand for COVID-19 tests are decreasing as alternative testing options have become available.

Testing operations will transfer to the CentraCare Southway Clinic beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6. Appointments will be taken at the CentraCare Sartell Clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Walk-In testing will no longer be accepted as an appointment is now needed to receive a COVID-19 test in clinic.