Waite Park Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Young Adults

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Waite Park Police Department was called to area of the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive for a gun complaint on Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 9 p.m. where a group of young adults were playing with a plastic toy gun that shoots soft air-filled projectiles.

Deputies say the spouse of the suspect was inadvertently struck in the shoulder with one of the air soft projectiles, but was not injured.

44-year-old Christopher Lembcke of Waite Park had a verbal encounter with the group of boys and then pointed a handgun at the young adults.

Lembcke was arrested without incident and taken to Stearns County Jail on 2nd Degree assault charges.