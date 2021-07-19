Waite Park Man Found With More Than 100 Grams Of Cocaine

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

A Waite Park man found with more than 160 grams of cocaine at his residence faces charges.

The Central Minnesota Violent Task Force says on July 16th a search warrant was issued for 31-year-old Jacob William Curtis Peterson’s home in Waite Park. Investigators say they received information that Peterson was selling cocaine throughout Minnesota for months prior to the search. The conducted an undercover buy of the drug from him.

Jacob Peterson

Inside the home investigators found a woman, identified as 27-year-old Ariandne Synder of Waite Park, and a toddler along with 160.9 grams of cocaine and scales to accompany.

Peterson was taken to the Stearns County Jail where he’s facing 1st degree controlled substance charges and 2nd degree sale of controlled substances. Synder was not taken to jail, but will face charges for 2nd degree sale of controlled substances.

The toddler is safe with a relative with help from the Stearns County Human Services.

The Task Force was assisted by the Stearns County Sheriff’s and Human Services departments.