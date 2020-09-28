Waite Park Police Investigating Friday Shooting

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is ongoing after one person was injured during a shooting in Waite Park on Friday.

The Waite Park Police Department responded to a gunshot complaint just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 7th Street South near Quarry Park.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found shattered glass from a vehicle along with a shell casing.

About an hour later, officers received another report about a gunshot victim at the St. Cloud Hospital. Officers say the bullet hit the victim in the arm and his injuries are not life threatening.

Authorities still don’t know who the shooter might be or their motive, and additional information will be provided as things develop.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281.