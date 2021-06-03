Waite Park Stabbing

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

On Monday, around 9:30 p.m. the Waite Park Police Department responded to 61 Arbor Street City on an assault complaint. Upon arrival officers found the victim who had been stabbed multiple times in the arm with scissors. The victim was treated at the scene and did not require emergency services.

Forty-six year old Melissa Navarrete and 30-year-old Brittany Sanders from Waite Park were both arrested for Assault in the 2nd degree.

The St. Joseph PD and Cold Springs PD assisted on this call.