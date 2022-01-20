Walk-in COVID-19 Testing Tuesday at SCSU, Vaccine Clinic January 28

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Bring Huskies Home Team at St. Cloud State University is announcing new COVID-19 testing on campus.

They’re offering a voluntary walk-in saliva-testing event 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25th in the Garvey Commons Husky Den for students, faculty and staff who wish to be tested.



You should not eat or drink anything within 30 minutes of arriving so you can proceed with testing right away. They’re using PCR tests that usually take 2 to 3 days to get results back.

The university is also promoting a vaccination clinic for the Pfizer vaccine — for both the primary two-dose series and booster.

Registration is open for the Jan. 28th vaccine clinic, which will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Atwood Memorial Center lower level. You can register at the Minnesota Department of Health’s PrepMod vaccine sign up.