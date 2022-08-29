Want to Know More About the War in Ukraine? Join Irina Fursman This Wednesday as She Sheds Light on Her Experience Living in Ukraine

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Learn about the war in Ukraine this Wednesday, September 7th at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud morning Optimists

The St. Cloud Morning Optimists are hosting the event from noon to 1 p.m. to shed light on the war.

Founder of the institute of Cultural Affairs in Ukraine, Irina Fursman spent the first half of her life in Russia, Crimea and Ukraine. She will be talking about her experiences and how the war is affecting Ukrainian families and children.

With her will be 18 Ukrainian students from her Global Synergy Group who are in the U.S. as a part of the Ukraine-Minnesota Community exchange program.

Event staff say pre-registration is preferred but not mandatory. To learn more or get registered, visit the St. Cloud Optimists website.