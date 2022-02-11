Water Main Break Forces Week-Long Closure of Education Building at SCSU

By Jo McMullen / KVSC radio

A water main break in a St. Cloud State University building is forcing classes to be moved to other locations next week.

The administration first notified the campus of the water main break around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The break has left the Education Building without water service. The administration has decided to close the building to classes, faculty and staff the week of February 14-18th.

Classes normally held in the Education Building are being reassigned to new classrooms on campus. Students should continue to check their myHuskynet email accounts for information, stay in touch with faculty, and check the online learning platform for updates.

Repair work is underway with the Facilities Management and there has not been a report of any damage at this time.

The heating and electrical services have not been impacted by the water main break.