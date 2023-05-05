Weekend Road Closure CSAH 75 / Roosevelt Rd

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The City of St. Cloud will be closing County State Aid Highway 75 to Roosevelt Road at approximately 6 p.m. today, weather permitting. CSAH 75 to Roosevelt Road will be closed at Cooper Avenue South due to planned construction. The road will be reopened by 5 a.m. on Monday.

Please note that when CSAH 75 / Roosevelt Road is reopened, traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction for approximately two weeks.

Detours will be posted, and Motorists are advised to find alternate routes and expect delays.