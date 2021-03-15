Wet Snowfall for Central Minnesota on Monday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud residents should prepare for wet snow to hit the area by midday on Monday.

St. Cloud State meteorology professor Bob Weisman says we can expect the snow to arrive in central Minnesota by midday or early afternoon. He predicts central Minnesota seeing between one and four inches of snow

The ground temperature will help reduce the potential for accumulation and the odds for ice are lower than in earlier forecasts.

Weisman says the snow should continue until mid-evening and expects travel to be slow in central Minnesota for the evening commute.