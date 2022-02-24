What’s Our Story? Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Minnesota Presentation

KVSC radio, along with campus partners at St. Cloud State University, are welcoming author Chris Stark and her presentation What’s Our Story? Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Minnesota.

Stark is an educator and author, who’s recent book Carnival Lights has been nominated for a Minnesota book award. She serves on the governor’s task force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Minnesota and is an educator in gender violence prevention.

Her book explores inter-generational love that allows a family and other Native people to survive and overcome attempted genocide.

The presentation is free and open to the campus and community on Tuesday, March 29th beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Atwood Memorial Center’s Theater.

Co-sponsors include the Women’s Center, American Indian Center, the Multicultural Resource Center and the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education.

You are required to wear a mask when you attend to help keep our community safe.