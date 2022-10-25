Whit Gallery Closing in December in Downtown St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Whit Gallery in St. Cloud will be closing its doors in December.

The Whit opened its doors in April of 2021 in the renovated historic Whitney Building on West St. Germain Street in the city’s downtown. Owner Heidi Jueb says the decision to close the gallery was hard, but she recognizes the space is more than just a gallery, and she quickly outgrew what the space could provide. The gallery was used for art exhibits, collaborative music and hip hop events and children’s camps in the summer.

Whit Gallery Image provided

A new nonprofit organization, in a new location, is Jeub’s next project. She says Heijeu Arts aims to provide high quality arts education and cultural events, along with impactful collaborations and community engagement.

The gallery on West St. Germain is co-owned by Spring Hill Capital and Inventure Properties. Jueb is thankful for the support of Doug Boser, Brian Schoenborn, Shannon Wiger and Jim Schleper throughout the endeavor.

Programming will continue at the Whit Gallery until December 12. There was no information about what business may replace the gallery space after it closes.