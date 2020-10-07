Wildfire Risk Increases Across the State

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to urge homeowners, woodland owners, farmer and outdoor recreationists to monitor statewide fire danger and current burning restrictions.

Casey McCoy, DNR’s wildfire prevention supervisor says people can fall into believing that cooler weather can cancel fire danger. He also wants to alert homeowners and woodland owners who are often tempted to burn leaves and piles of woody debris, to find alternatives.

The DNR says October is historically one of Minnesota’s most active wildfire months especially with the below-normal rainfall this summer.

If you are considering an open burn, obtain a burning permit and always check the fire danger.

For more information in current fire risk and burning restrictions, visit here.