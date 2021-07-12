Canadian Wildfires Causing Poor Air Quality in St. Cloud

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

Smoke from wildfires in Canada are blowing into the state causing hazy sunshine and some poor air quality today.

Retired Meteorology Professor Bob Weisman of St. Cloud State says the air quality index yesterday climbed over 100 in parts of Central Minnesota including St. Cloud. It can cause breathing problems for kids, seniors, and those with history of heart or lung problems.

Conditions may get better today, but expect the possibility of sheltering in parts of Minnesota.

See https://www.stcloudstate.edu/weather/default.aspx for details on the smoke and when we can expect rain.