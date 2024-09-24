Willmar man injured after structural beam falls on top of him in Stearns County

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — A Willmar man was hospitalized Friday morning after a work accident in Stearns County.

Around 11 a.m., on Friday, September 20th, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about a man whose legs were trapped under a structural beam at Waters Church near Sartell.

When Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Sartell Police Department Officers arrived on the scene they found 32-year-old Jesus Adrian Garza of Willmar pinned underneath a 74-foot long beam that weighed approximately 10,000 lbs.

Deputies say Garza was part of a contracted company doing work for the church, which included removing the beam from the building.

Garza was operating a sky jack scissor lift to adjust the cribbing on the beam when it became unstable and fell onto his legs.

He was transported to the St. Cloud hospital for his injuries.