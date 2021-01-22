Winter Clothing Giveaway Today at Community Outpost

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Community Outpost located at 600 13th St S in St. Cloud is now distributing winter clothing including jackets, blankets, snow pants, gloves, hat and boots to people in need within the Saint Cloud area. They have a large amount of donated clothing and are looking to hand it off to those who are looking for warm winter wear.

If you are in need or know someone or an organization in need, please stop by from 1pm to 6pm today January 22nd.