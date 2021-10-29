Winter Parking Restrictions Effective November 1

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

As the temperatures across the state of Minnesota continue to drop the City of St. Cloud and St. Cloud State University are enforcing their winter parking restrictions that will be effective November 1st.

The city of St. Cloud wants to remind everyone that when parking between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. there will be restrictions on which side of the street cars can park on.

On odd numbered days cars should be parked on the even side of the street. On even numbered days however cars should park on the odd side of the road. A good way to remember this rule is the ‘odd even’ or ‘even odd’ rule.

These rules help city snowplows clear snow off the city streets. Any car that is parked on the wrong side of the road during a snow emergency will be towed.

Winter parking restrictions are in effect until April 1st.