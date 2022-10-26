Winter Parking Restrictions in St. Cloud Begin November 1st

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Starting Monday, November 1st, seasonal calendar parking and the annual seasonal parking ban will go into effect.

The City of St. Cloud says rules will come into effect include, between 1-7 a.m. on odd numbered days, park on the EVEN side of the street and Between 1-7 a.m. on EVEN numbered days park on the ODD side of the street.

Officials note the parking ban comes into place which means NO PARKING in these locations:

o The area north & west of the Sauk River

o The area west of the Mississippi River & south of 22nd Street South

o The area west of Hwy 15

o The area north and east of Hwy 10

o The area east of the Mississippi River and south of Hwy 301 and Minnesota Blvd

This means that parking is prohibited on these streets between 1:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. During other hours, parking is allowed as long as the street has been cleared of snow and ice.

If you live near or on campus no Parking 1-7am, Monday, Wednesday, Friday or no Parking 1-7am Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

For more information on these restrictions, please visit the City of St. Cloud website.