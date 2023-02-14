Woman Hit By Semi In St. Cloud Parking Lot, Dies At Scene

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A woman was hit and killed by a semitruck in a St. Cloud business parking lot Monday evening.

Image Provided

Lt. Lori Ellering of the St. Cloud Police Department reports at approximately 6 p.m. a 43-year-old woman from California was walking through the lot in the 4100 block of Roosevelt Road, also known as County Road 75, before being struck by a slow-moving semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 47-year-old man from Comfrey was trying to park and was unaware he had struck anyone for several seconds, until he was notified by someone else in the lot.

The victim was a passenger in a different semi-truck and was walking through the parking lot to use the facilities.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities say drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time pending family notification.