Woman Rushed To St. Cloud Emergency Room After Scary Car Crash

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A woman was rushed to the St. Cloud Emergency Room with life threatening injuries Tuesday evening after a scary car crash along Highway 24.

Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at approximately 6:50 p.m. a van was heading southbound on Highway 24 while a semi-truck was going northbound on Highway 24 before they collided head on near Kingston Road, a couple miles south of Kimball.

Forty-five-year-old Carmelino Lopez Moreno of Elsworth, Minnesota, was driving southbound on Highway 24 with 42-year-old Sofia Teapila of Worthington in the vehicle. Teapila was immediately rushed to the St. Cloud Emergency room with life threatening injuries while Lopez Moreno left the scene without any injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts.

Forty-eight-year-old Aaron Selix of St. Cloud was heading northbound on Highway 24. Selix was taken to the St. Cloud Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol reports the roads were covered in snow and ice and the case is believed to be closed.