Women’s Center Presents Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence Exhibit

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Women’s Center at St. Cloud State University is presenting Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence in the Atwood Gallery through Friday.

This exhibit will display the women’s suffrage movement in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the 19 th Amendment.

Viewers will get the chance to further understand the women’s political activism, explore the racism that challenged universal suffrage and the ratification of the 19 th Amendment.

Attendee numbers will be limited at any given time to ensure the health and safety of staff and visitors.