Work Zone Changes Force Lane Shifts on I-94

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Beginning Thursday, work zone changes will shift and begin to impact traffic on I-94.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they have been working on the I-94 bridges between Highway 23 and Stearns County Road 138 since August.

Motorists will encounter one lane of traffic as the temporary crossovers are removed, turf is established and other work continues to be completed as necessary. MNDoT says please watch for workers and navigate through the work zone with care.

The $3.4 million project will have smoother bridge surfaces, and lower maintenance bridge costs when completed.