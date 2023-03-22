Wright County Announces Plans to Draw Down Lake Pulaski’s Water Level

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

In a hopeful effort of removing an invasive pest, a popular lake in Buffalo will have its water level drained.

Credit: Buffalo Area Chamber

The Lake Pulaski Improvement District is informing Wright County residents that live on or around the lake that they will be drawing down the water due to the zebra mussel infestation that is circulating in the lake.

The District reports they can only draw the lake level down during the winter months until the new sand filtration system is implemented, which won’t happen until the fall of 2023.

They are doing an early draw-down given the criteria of the permit the Lake Pulaski Improvement District has with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The process will start in two weeks, approximately April 1st.