Wright County Compost & Recycling Faciltiy in Buffalo is temporarily closed

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — Wright County reminds residents that the Wright County Compost and Recycling Facility in Buffalo is closed to the public for construction.

The closure began on Friday, April 18, 2025.

On Tuesday, April 29, limited operations will continue at a temporary location at 5538 85th St. NW, Maple Lake.

The temporary location will accept household hazardous waste, curbside recycling, sharps, and yard waste. However, tires, scrap metal, appliances, electronics, batteries, styrofoam, TVs, and large size or quantities of cardboard will not be accepted.

Appointments will not be required when the temporary location opens.

Services may change as space becomes available.