Wright County Offering Suicide Prevention Training as Minnesota Rates Climb in 2021

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Wright County Health & Human Services is offering Suicide Prevention training.

The QPR, or “Question, Persuade and Refer” uses the three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. The public is invited to come learn to recognize the warning signs of suicide, know how to offer hope and know how to get help and save a life

The training is from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Wright County Government Center.

Minnesota Department of Health officials are reminding Minnesotans that suicide is preventable, recovery is possible, and help is available at any time by calling 988.

Earlier this summer, the U.S. rolled out a nationwide three-digit dialing code – 988 – as a way to access suicide prevention and crisis support. Since switching to 988 on July 16, calls to Minnesota’s four call centers have increased 44%, there’s been a 173% increase in web chats and a 250% increase in texts to 988. The increase is believed to be in large part because the new 988 number is easier to remember.

The preliminary data from MDH indicates there were 777 suicides in 2021, mirroring trends across the United States.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and Minnesota’s four call centers offer support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.