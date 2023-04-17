Wright County Sheriff Hosting Informational Open House

Jakub Blum / KVSC Reporter

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit is hosting an informational open house this Thursday.

If you know someone who is passionate about the community and has a heart for law enforcement, the WCSO Reserves provide a great opportunity. They are a team of men and women volunteers that put in more than 4,000 hours annually to support the community.

Founded more than 45 years ago, Reserves have become an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office ability to support community events, youth safety and emergency call-outs. This group also helps provide supplemental patrols on Friday and Saturday nights as well as acting as role players in the sheriff’s Office or other government agencies.

The informational open house will be on Thursday April 20th from 6-9 p.m. This event is open to all members of the community and to the public.