Wright County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of Man, St. Michael

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man possibly hit by a motor vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office got a call of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway around 10:54 p.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Ochoa Avenue Northeast and 60th Street Northeast in St. Michael shortly after.

Officers believe a motor vehicle hit the man.

They pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.