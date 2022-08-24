Wright County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Bank Robbery Suspect

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect of an apparent bank robbery at the American Heritage Bank in Clearwater.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect can be described as a man with long hair who fled the area in a 4 door black car.

Law enforcement adds that an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the bank and a weapon was used during the attack.

If anyone has information about the incident or the individual please contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-7733.