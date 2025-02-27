Wrong-way driver causes head on crash that kills two

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WAKEFIELD TWP., Minn. — A head-on crash killed two people in Wakefield Township on Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that around 5 p.m. on February 24, 2025, 52-year-old James Wilton of Fairchild, Wisconsin, was driving the wrong way on Highway 23.

Thirty-five-year-old Greg Steil was driving westbound on Highway 23 when the two vehicles collided head-on.

Steil and Wilton both sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.