Xcel Energy Announces Ways to Help with Saving Energy

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Here are ways that Xcel Energy says you can help preserve your homes’ energy.

Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.

Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.

During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.

Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.

Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.

Xcel still says that natural gas is the safest way to heat your house, the nationwide price increase of gas might change a few peoples’ minds. So please take these precautions and avoid the steep charges.