Xcel Energy gets approval to build an Energy Connection transmission line

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Xcel Energy has earned approval to build a key link in Minnesota’s energy future.

The Minnesota Energy Connection Transmission line will be roughly 175 miles long.

Once complete in 2028, the line will carry electricity generated in southwest Minnesota to Xcel Energy’s existing electric grid at their Sherco site in Becker.

According to the press release, the project aims to deliver enough energy to power more than 1 million homes across the Upper Midwest.

“This new transmission line will allow our customers to further tap into our local energy resources to power their homes and expand their businesses, helping them meet their own goals,” said Sandra Johnson, Xcel Energy senior vice president of transmission.